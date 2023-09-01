PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 4,960,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 9,327,567 shares.The stock last traded at $97.58 and had previously closed at $93.22.

The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

