Pacific Biosciences of California Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,118 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 127% compared to the average volume of 2,259 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,484 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $34,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.66. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.12 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

