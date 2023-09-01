NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 2.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.59. 22,689,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 53,110,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA decreased their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Nomura lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after buying an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NIO by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Trading Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.03.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

