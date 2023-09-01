Morgan Stanley Lowers Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $12.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALHC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $462.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,831 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 973.9% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

