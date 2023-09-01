Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Up 6.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.48. 5,045,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 18,482,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Specifically, Director Dave Stephenson purchased 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $99,998.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,531.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, CEO John David Risher purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,819,620.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dave Stephenson purchased 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $99,998.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,531.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 205,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,945. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Lyft Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 120.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,118,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 611,400 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $688,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 73.8% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 237,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 20.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 59,304 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

