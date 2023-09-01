Keen Vision Acquisition Co. Units’ Quiet Period To End on September 4th (NASDAQ:KVACU)

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. Units’ (NASDAQ:KVACU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 4th. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. Units had issued 13,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Keen Vision Acquisition Co. Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVACU opened at $10.18 on Friday. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. Units has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

