Katie Bickerstaffe Acquires 69 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($189.61).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 80 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($189.59).
- On Monday, June 19th, Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($226,080.50).
Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 1.2 %
LON:MKS opened at GBX 226.80 ($2.86) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 203.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 179.24. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 234.80 ($2.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The stock has a market cap of £4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.