Katie Bickerstaffe Acquires 69 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($189.61).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 80 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($189.59).

On Monday, June 19th, Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($226,080.50).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 226.80 ($2.86) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 203.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 179.24. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 234.80 ($2.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The stock has a market cap of £4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 235 ($2.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.46) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 175 ($2.21).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

