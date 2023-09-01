Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $14.54. Kanzhun shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 223,579 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

