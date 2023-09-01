Investors Buy Large Volume of Sirius XM Put Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 61,031 put options on the company. This is an increase of 66% compared to the average daily volume of 36,832 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,054.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 7,113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 960,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 946,731 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sirius XM by 2.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,314,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 18.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 327,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 82.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 133,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $434,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Sirius XM Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

