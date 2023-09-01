Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 134,075 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 218% compared to the typical volume of 42,204 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.
Tilray Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. Tilray has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
