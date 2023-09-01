Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 134,075 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 218% compared to the typical volume of 42,204 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. Tilray has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLRY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.