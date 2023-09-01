Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $189.48, but opened at $198.46. Insulet shares last traded at $201.45, with a volume of 457,340 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,063 shares of company stock worth $585,161. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.33.

Insulet Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.