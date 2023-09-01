Insider Selling: Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Insider Sells £1,215,081.14 in Stock

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) insider Martin Ward sold 367,094 shares of Redde Northgate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.17), for a total value of £1,215,081.14 ($1,531,679.24).

Martin Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Martin Ward bought 71,661 shares of Redde Northgate stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £242,214.18 ($305,324.82).

Redde Northgate Stock Performance

Shares of REDD stock opened at GBX 321 ($4.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 346.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 366.34. Redde Northgate plc has a 52 week low of GBX 276.50 ($3.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 438 ($5.52). The company has a market cap of £734.90 million, a P/E ratio of 544.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Redde Northgate Increases Dividend

About Redde Northgate

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Redde Northgate’s payout ratio is currently 4,067.80%.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

