Insider Buying: Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) Insider Acquires £44,000 in Stock

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Simon Wright bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($55,464.52).

Virgin Wines UK Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:VINO opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.59) on Friday. Virgin Wines UK PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 77 ($0.97). The company has a market capitalization of £25.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,162.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Virgin Wines UK

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company also provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts.

