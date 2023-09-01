HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.37, but opened at $29.02. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. HP shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 5,269,277 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 194,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,805 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco grew its holdings in HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

