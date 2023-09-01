good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Lowered to C$0.15

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GDNP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Pi Financial downgraded good natured Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.20 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

CVE GDNP opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. good natured Products has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87.

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

