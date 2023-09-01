Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Ensign Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.38. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $78.84 and a 1 year high of $104.04.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $195,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,442 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.