Earlyworks Co., Ltd’s (NASDAQ:ELWS) Quiet Period To Expire on September 4th

Earlyworks’ (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 4th. Earlyworks had issued 1,200,000 shares in its IPO on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Earlyworks Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of ELWS stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Earlyworks has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.23.
Earlyworks Company Profile
