DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI) Insider Sean Hurst Acquires 175,000 Shares

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report) insider Sean Hurst acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £8,750 ($11,029.88).

Sean Hurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Sean Hurst acquired 109,193 shares of DCI Advisors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £5,459.65 ($6,882.20).

On Monday, August 7th, Sean Hurst acquired 100,000 shares of DCI Advisors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,042.23).

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Sean Hurst acquired 100,000 shares of DCI Advisors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,042.23).

On Wednesday, July 26th, Sean Hurst acquired 100,000 shares of DCI Advisors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,042.23).

DCI Advisors Stock Performance

DCI Advisors stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.94. DCI Advisors Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.70 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £40.71 million, a P/E ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.52.

DCI Advisors Company Profile

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

