Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) PT Lowered to C$4.30

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 188.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Critical Elements Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their target price on Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

CVE CRE opened at C$1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Critical Elements Lithium will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

