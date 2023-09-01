Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires £1,866.15 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd bought 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £1,866.15 ($2,352.39).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, Amber Rudd bought 1,485 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £1,856.25 ($2,339.91).

On Monday, June 26th, Amber Rudd bought 1,574 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £1,857.32 ($2,341.26).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 151.75 ($1.91) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.39. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 151.75 ($1.91). The company has a market cap of £8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 204.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 405.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 140 ($1.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 138 ($1.74).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

