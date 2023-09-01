BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $79.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,475,153,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,326 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $43,218,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 154.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after acquiring an additional 595,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $76.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.