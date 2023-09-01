Brokers Offer Predictions for SBA Communications Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a report issued on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $12.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.59 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.06.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

SBAC opened at $224.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.81. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $214.51 and a 1-year high of $335.55.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

