Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Target Price at $520.00

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $520.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 520 ($6.55) to GBX 442 ($5.57) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.56) to GBX 625 ($7.88) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
