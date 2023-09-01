Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$10.93 and last traded at C$10.92, with a volume of 56867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDT. ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Bird Construction Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$587.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$686.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$596.97 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.172043 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Articles

