Ben Habib Acquires 10,000 Shares of First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) insider Ben Habib acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £1,900 ($2,395.06).

First Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of First Property Group stock opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £21.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 962.50 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. First Property Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18.01 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.38).

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

