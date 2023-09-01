Ben Habib Acquires 10,000 Shares of First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) insider Ben Habib acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £1,900 ($2,395.06).
First Property Group Stock Performance
Shares of First Property Group stock opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £21.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 962.50 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. First Property Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18.01 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.38).
About First Property Group
