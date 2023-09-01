Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.57. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

