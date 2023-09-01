Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.24% from the stock’s previous close.

AAOI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $458.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 45,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $544,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,644,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,241,000. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

