Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:APGE)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apogee Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apogee Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.26) EPS.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by ($1.29).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of APGE opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $25.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nimish P. Shah acquired 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

