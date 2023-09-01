Anixa Biosciences’ (ANIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIX opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $113.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $42,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.