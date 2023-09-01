AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $112.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,432,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after buying an additional 783,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

