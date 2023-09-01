American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT Raised to $85.00 at Robert W. Baird

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMWD. Sidoti downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.21. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.31 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.54%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Woodmark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

