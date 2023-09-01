Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.78, but opened at $58.50. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ambarella shares last traded at $60.72, with a volume of 2,330,989 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ambarella from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $260,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,647.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $260,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,647.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 27.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 68,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

