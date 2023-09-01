Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.78, but opened at $58.50. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ambarella shares last traded at $60.72, with a volume of 2,330,989 shares traded.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ambarella from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMBA
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Ambarella
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 27.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 68,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ambarella Stock Up 3.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.50.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ambarella
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.