Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,213 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $71,214.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $845,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

