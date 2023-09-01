Alexander Lennard Purchases 20,000 Shares of JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI) Stock

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Lennard bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £18,800 ($23,698.47).
JPMorgan European Growth & Income Price Performance
JEGI opened at GBX 93.60 ($1.18) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.35. JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc has a 52-week low of GBX 73.40 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 99.80 ($1.26). The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 20.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The stock has a market cap of £406.29 million, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 0.93.
About JPMorgan European Growth & Income
