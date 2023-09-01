Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %
NASDAQ AKTX opened at $3.15 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
