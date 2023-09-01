Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $3.15 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.