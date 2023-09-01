AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AgileThought in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AgileThought

AgileThought Trading Down 25.4 %

Institutional Trading of AgileThought

Shares of NASDAQ AGIL opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.23. AgileThought has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AgileThought by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in AgileThought during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in AgileThought during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in AgileThought during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AgileThought during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

About AgileThought

(Get Free Report)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.