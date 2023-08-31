Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 239.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 32.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,253,000 after purchasing an additional 277,193 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.25 and its 200-day moving average is $131.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,300 shares of company stock worth $498,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

