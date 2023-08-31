Zacks Research Comments on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $18.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $279.76 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.75 and a 200-day moving average of $272.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after acquiring an additional 213,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after acquiring an additional 149,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after buying an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

