Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Kronos Worldwide in a research note issued on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Kronos Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $443.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.74 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $988.11 million, a P/E ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -380.00%.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 2,728 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $25,015.76. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,704.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

