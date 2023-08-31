Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

ACHC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.92. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.06 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 827,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,786,000 after acquiring an additional 34,410 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

