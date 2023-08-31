Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Up 16.6% in August

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,100 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 557,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Youdao Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAO opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $486.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.19. Youdao has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Get Youdao alerts:

Institutional Trading of Youdao

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Youdao by 16.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Youdao by 305.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Youdao by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Youdao by 45.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.