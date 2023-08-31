Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $284.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $275.00 to $284.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.71.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $243.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.54, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $244.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 1,367.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

