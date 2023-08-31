Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.69. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

