WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $25.35 on Monday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $153.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $19,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 58.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,343,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 494,936 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 29.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,397 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,606,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,356,000 after buying an additional 106,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

