Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02), reports. Volatus Aerospace had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The firm had revenue of C$8.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.50 million.

Volatus Aerospace Stock Performance

CVE VOL opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. Volatus Aerospace has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their target price on Volatus Aerospace from C$0.90 to C$0.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Volatus Aerospace Company Profile

Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.

