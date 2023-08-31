Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $354,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,049,000 after buying an additional 1,133,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,020,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,459,000 after buying an additional 411,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. TheStreet lowered Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.82%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

