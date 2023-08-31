Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

TAP opened at $63.08 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 394.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

