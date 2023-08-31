Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of PTC by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after buying an additional 471,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $43,148,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of PTC by 41.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 926,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,742,000 after buying an additional 271,589 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of PTC by 597.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 278,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Down 0.1 %

PTC opened at $146.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $152.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $1,912,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.