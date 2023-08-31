Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 117.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 697.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Up 0.4 %

Amcor stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMCR

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.