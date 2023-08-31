Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $583,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Down 1.3 %

Entergy stock opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $122.11.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.